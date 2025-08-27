Brunch Bureau opens at S Maison, redefining weekend dining in Manila

With inspiration from American, European, and Asian cuisine, Brunch Bureau offers everything from fluffy pancakes and eggs benedict to rice bowls, pasta dishes, and tropical-infused creations, ensuring there’s something for every brunch craving.

“The goal is simple: to create neighborhood spots where people can enjoy great food, good company, and memorable moments,” said the team behind Brunch Bureau, a collaboration between Gemini Food Corp. and Brewers-Haven Inc., two homegrown companies passionate about food, coffee, and cocktails.

Brunch Bureau fits perfectly with the cosmopolitan vibe of S Maison, catering to young professionals, Gen Z foodies, families, and brunch enthusiasts seeking stylish yet accessible dining experiences. Whether for post-shopping meals, catch-ups with friends, or casual celebrations, the café brings a fresh, modern concept to the mall’s curated lifestyle mix.

Now open at S Maison, MOA Complex, Brunch Bureau invites guests to enjoy casual yet elevated dining where every dish is full of surprises.