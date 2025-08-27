Brunch Bureau opens at S Maison, redefining weekend dining in Manila

Brunch lovers have a new reason to get excited. Brunch Bureau has opened its doors at S Maison in the MOA Complex, promising a weekend—and weekday — destination for those who treat brunch as a lifestyle.
The café offers a menu that balances comfort and creativity, delivering familiar favorites with unexpected twists. Signature dishes include the Banana Bread Eggs Benedict, a sweet and savory mash-up, and the Korean Chicken Chop, crispy, juicy, and coated in a perfectly spiced glaze. For variety seekers, the Classic Trio offers a sampler of the café’s best dishes, while lighter options like Grilled Cheese with Tomato “Cappuccino” and Pesto Chicken with Mangoes showcase thoughtful flavor combinations.
With inspiration from American, European, and Asian cuisine, Brunch Bureau offers everything from fluffy pancakes and eggs benedict to rice bowls, pasta dishes, and tropical-infused creations, ensuring there’s something for every brunch craving.
“The goal is simple: to create neighborhood spots where people can enjoy great food, good company, and memorable moments,” said the team behind Brunch Bureau, a collaboration between Gemini Food Corp. and Brewers-Haven Inc., two homegrown companies passionate about food, coffee, and cocktails.
Brunch Bureau fits perfectly with the cosmopolitan vibe of S Maison, catering to young professionals, Gen Z foodies, families, and brunch enthusiasts seeking stylish yet accessible dining experiences. Whether for post-shopping meals, catch-ups with friends, or casual celebrations, the café brings a fresh, modern concept to the mall’s curated lifestyle mix.
Now open at S Maison, MOA Complex, Brunch Bureau invites guests to enjoy casual yet elevated dining where every dish is full of surprises.