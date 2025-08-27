Black Eyed Peas comes home with electrifying Manila show

Six-time Grammy Award-winning trio and one of the best-selling groups of all time, Black Eyed Peas, electrified the stage of SM Mall of Asia Arena the night of 27 August with their greatest hits.

“I’m so happy to be back home with the country that I love,” Apl.de.Ap said.

Apl.de.Ap, Taboo and will.i.am opened the show with “Let’s Get It Started” and “Boom Boom Pow.”

They were also joined by Jessica Reynoso, professionally known as J. Rey Soul. She was Apl.de.Ap’s protégé in The Voice Philippines. In 2018, she officially replaced Fergie in the group.

The surprise didn’t stop there as Apl.de.Ap brought on stage Sandara Park to perform “2 Proud.“

With the energy and support that Filipinos have been giving to the members since the beginning, the Black Eyed Peas promises to be back again to return the love.

“Maraming salamat Philippines,” they said.