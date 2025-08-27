BINI turns criticism into motivation: ‘We turn pain into power’

“Nation’s girl group” BINI continues to prove that resilience is at the heart of their rise, showing that even criticism and controversy can be transformed into fuel for growth.

“Kapag po may criticisms or controversies, hindi naman po ako magpe-pretend na it doesn’t affect me at all (When there are criticisms or controversies, I do not pretend that these don’t affect me at all),” BINI Gwen told DAILY TRIBUNE.

She admitted that negative remarks are not easy to ignore, but the group has learned to approach them with maturity.

“Siyempre (Of course) we hear it, we feel it. But at the same time sinasabi nila na (they say to) choose your battles. So ginagawa namin (that’s what we do), we turn it into a lesson. Kapag nasasaktan kami, nagiging (When we get hurt, we use it as) motivation to do better at work.”

For BINI, criticism also serves as proof that their presence still matters.

“We use it as a reminder na people are still watching. Our voice still matters. Mas nakakatakot na wala na kayong pakialam sa amin. Kahit ano naman gawin natin, eto na ‘yung mundo natin. May masasabi at masasabi ang mga tao (It’s more bothering if people no longer care about us. Whatever we do, this is already our world. People always have something to say),” BINI Joanna shared.

The group leader also added that navigating through public opinion has taught them balance. “Kapag may nagawa kang mali, magagalit sila (If you do something wrong, they’ll be angry). Kapag masyado ka namang mabait (If you’re too kind), you are too good to be true naman. Kami, we used to take the noise into something na mas makakatulong sa amin (that will benefit us more). We turn the pain into power.”

Still blooming with Blooms

The statements came during BINI’s intimate Photo Journal Signing Event held last 21 August at the Dolphy Theater, ABS-CBN, hosted by Aiyana Perlas. Eighty-eight lucky Blooms who secured the limited-edition photo journal were invited to join the celebration.

Titled “Journey Through the Biniverse: A BINI Photo Journal,” the collectible explores the theme “Hometown to World Stage: The Heart, The Hustle, The Heights.” Through carefully curated photos, it narrates BINI’s transformative journey — from their early trainee days, to debut and their ongoing push toward the global stage.

“’Yung NFT, ang daming nangyari nu’ng time na ‘yun (a lot happened during that time). It’s our first concert, tapos three days pa siya. Even before that, ang dami talagang nangyari (a lot really happened) — personally and also sa aming team... Through the photos, it really shows a reminder na ito ‘yung mga na-accomplish namin but people didn’t know na ang dami pa lang nangyari (that a lot happened) behind those photos,” shared BINI Aiah, reflecting on the behind-the-scenes struggles that fans rarely see.

The photo journal also features quick response (QR) codes embedded across its pages, unlocking exclusive voice notes and messages directly from the members. Limited to just 2,000 copies, the first print sold out as early as 10 August, exclusively for BINI Global Fandom members.

The event was filled with interactive games and fan engagement moments, solidifying the bond between BINI and Blooms.

‘Binified’

BINI also unveiled an exciting lineup of appearances and performances in the coming months. They are set to join “ASAP in England: BP Pulse Live” in Birmingham on 30 August, followed by Coke Studio Season 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on 5 September.

Their tour continues with the Ibalong Festival in Legazpi, Albay on 6 September, an Akari Meet & Greet on 16 September, the MINIVerse and BINIVerse Fan Meets in Cagayan de Oro (28 September) and Iloilo (12 October), and a headline performance at the Aurora Music Festival in Davao on 25 October.

To close the year, BINI will stage their much-awaited “BINIFied: Year-End Concert” at the Philippine Arena on 29 November, capped off with the BINI Sterling Fan Meet at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay on 16 December.