Bianca de Vera sandwiched between separated parents

While she was born to an affluent family, Bianca de Vera's life was not a bed of roses.

In her interview with seasoned journalist Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo in her "Tao Po" ABS-CBN vlog on YouTube, the former housemate of Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition revealed that while her family is living in one roof, her parents are already separated.

"We have four floors. My Dad is on the second floor, ako po sa (me on the) third and si Mommy sa fourth. So gan'un po kami, sandwich po kami. (That's what we are like, we're sandwich). We live under one roof pero (but) my parents are no longer together," the young actress dubbed as Sassy Girl ng Taguig revealed.

With that unique family dynamics, the actress went through seemingly endless pain while growing up.

"Growing up po, it was really painful for me, kasi parang ang mindset ko po talaga nu'n was that sana isang bagsakan lang 'yung pain. Pero 'yung feeling ko kasi araw-araw kong nakikita 'yung ganu'ng klaseng dynamics. So araw-araw din po ako nasasaktan (Growing up, it was really painful for me because my mindset then was that I hope the pain would be in one fall. But my feeling is that everyday I see that kind of dynamics. So, everyday I feel hurt),” she said.