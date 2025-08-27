Bela Padilla on life after love: 'My heart is full'

Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla is embracing a new chapter in her life following her separation from long-term partner Norman Ben Bay, a Swiss-Italian national. Far from feeling empty, Bela shared that her heart remains vibrant and fulfilled.

“It’s full. It is pumping and thriving. I feel like I’m full of love. It doesn’t necessarily have to be the same way we’re all thinking of. I don’t feel like I’m lacking right now. I have so much stuff I’m doing and more stuff I want to do,” she expressed.

With her energy focused on upcoming projects and personal growth, Bela proves that love can take many forms—and that fulfillment doesn’t always have to come from romance.