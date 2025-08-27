ASC honors PAGCOR chief for responsible gaming ad push

The Ad Standards Council (ASC) recognized Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco for his leadership in promoting responsible advertising in the gaming sector during the council’s Patas na Patalastas Summit in Makati City.

In accepting the Plaque of Appreciation, Tengco said the recognition was not just for him but also for PAGCOR employees who remain committed to fairness, truth, and accountability in carrying out their duties.

He likewise lauded the ASC for its role in upholding truth, decency, and accountability in Philippine advertising.

“Industries like ours carry an even greater responsibility to protect public trust,” Tengco said. “Our partnership with ASC ensures that gambling-related advertisements are not only creative and compelling but also ethical, truthful, and mindful of their impact on society.”

Last 16 July, PAGCOR and the ASC formalized their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding requiring all gambling-related ads — whether on television, radio, online, or outdoors — to undergo ASC review and approval before release.

PAGCOR also ordered the removal of all outdoor gambling billboards as part of stricter regulatory measures introduced last month.

“These steps are proof that when it comes to protecting the public, we will always choose to do what is right,” Tengco added.

The ASC summit gathered regulators, advertisers, and industry stakeholders to reinforce collaborative efforts toward ensuring truthful, ethical, and accountable advertising practices in the Philippines.