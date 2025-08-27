Aliling: Even 1 percent of corruption is unacceptable

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said even one percent of corruption should not be tolerated if the Philippines is to realize the vision of becoming a progressive nation under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Speaking at the Housing Summit organized by the Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines (OSHDP) on Tuesday, Aliling rallied private developers to support the government’s campaign against corruption and make the housing sector a model of transparency.

“Even 1 percent of corruption is unacceptable. Both the private sector and the government should work together to achieve zero corruption in the housing sector,” Aliling said, drawing applause from housing stakeholders.

“Pakita natin na kaya po ito ng housing sector so we can inspire others to do the same. Tulungan po natin si President Marcos Jr. na labanan ang korapsyon. Seryoso po siya dito. May pag-asa pa po ang ating bayan,” he added.

Since assuming office, Aliling has introduced reforms under the DHSUD’s 8-Point Agenda in line with the administration’s Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance. These include a zero-tolerance policy for corruption, streamlined processes, digitalization, and the recalibration and expansion of the flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

The reforms have already gained traction, with at least 42 private developers committing to build more than 250,000 housing units under the Expanded 4PH. Urban poor groups and civil society organizations have also been tapped to ensure participative governance.

Aliling’s remarks came as the Marcos administration investigates alleged large-scale corruption in government projects. The President himself recently flagged “ghost” and substandard flood control projects worth billions of pesos during his inspections.

“It’s a matter of political will. Tulungan po natin ang ating Pangulong Marcos Jr. na labanan ang katiwalian upang tuluyan na tayong umunlad,” Aliling said.