Alas stars pressured to deliver

Alas Pilipinas members are feeling the pressure of expectations in their return to their mother clubs for the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational.

Chery Tiggo’s Jen Nierva knows it too well, but the feisty defense specialist is not backing down from the challenge.

Equipped with international exposure and experience playing against the best players in the region, it’s all normal to expect those coming from Alas stint to play on a higher level.

“I wouldn’t say it’s easier, I think I would say it has changed one’s playing perspective,” Nierva said after the Crossovers beat ZUS Coffee, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23, on Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Nierva had 11 digs and 19 excellent receptions the last time out as Chery Tiggo won its second straight game for a carryover 3-1 win-loss.

The star libero rejoined the Crossovers after skipping the pre-season On Tour due to national team duties.

“You have a different sense of pride when you played internationally and now playing locally. I think being part of Alas, we have that pride,” she said.

Nierva has been averaging 14.3 excellent receptions and 15.6 digs per game in the short single-round robin tournament.

Aside from the National University product, other Alas players given the greenlight to suit up for their clubs in the conference are Cignal’s Vanie Gandler and Dawn Macandili-Catindig and the PLDT duo of rookie Alleiah Malaluan and Dell Palomata.

“Now that we’re back playing in the PVL, I think we have to show what we’ve gained from our Alas stint and to prove that, you know, we’re doing something good also,” Nierva added.

Chery Tiggo will close the elimination round on Friday against Japanese guest team Kobe Shinwa University in a match that will decide which team will face unbeaten PLDT in the winner-take-all championship game.