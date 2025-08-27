Ajinomoto pushes veggie movement

Why do the Japanese live longer? For Koichi Ozaki, president of Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC), the answer lies not in genetics alone but in everyday choices.

During a sit-down interview, Ozaki shared that one of the key reasons behind Japan’s impressive life expectancy is its culture of healthy eating. Food consumption is seen as a way of life, as he explained, adding that even at an early age, Japanese children are taught the discipline of reaching for vegetables and fruits instead of processed snacks.

This philosophy inspired Ajinomoto to bring the same approach closer to Filipino families through its I Love Veggie-Licious Caravan, a community-based program designed to make vegetable dishes accessible, enjoyable and delicious.

“So we came up with ideas on how we can support Filipinos that eating vegetables is not difficult but also fun, making it an enjoyable moment,” Ozaki said.

Healthy and convenient meals

When asked about convenience, Ozaki emphasized that Ajinomoto continues to strike a balance between taste and practicality. “We have in-house chefs who create and test recipes using Ajinomoto products to share with consumers for their own meals,” he said.

This reflects APC’s commitment to the Ajinomoto Group’s 2030 outcomes, which aim to help extend the healthy life expectancy of one billion people while cutting environmental impact in half.

Taking the caravan to the streets

Since its launch, the I Love Veggie-Licious Caravan has reached thousands of Filipinos across Metro Manila and Luzon. The initiative kicked off in Quezon City, covering three barangays and engaging about 750 residents. It has also expanded into schools, with the Veggie-Licious School Caravan reaching 5,900 grade school students and 650 parents last year alone.

This August, the caravan rolled into Sta. Lucia, Pasig City, where over 300 participants joined a morning of cooking demos, nutrition education, and family activities. The program is set to continue in Laguna, Bulacan, Quezon and Pangasinan over the next two months.

One highlight of the caravan is its focus on children’s nutrition. APC nutrition experts shared strategies on how to make vegetables more appealing to kids, such as early exposure, creative presentation, and adding familiar flavors like cheese or ketchup. They also reminded families of age-based servings: half a cup of vegetables per meal for children ages 3 to 5, three-fourths of a cup for kids ages 6 to 9, and one cup for adults.

Vision for a healthier future

Aligned with the company’s “Eat Well, Live Well” philosophy, the Veggie-Licious Caravan showcases how healthy meals can be both simple and satisfying. By introducing recipes enhanced with AJI-NO-MOTO® Umami Seasoning, the initiative proves that nutrition does not have to come at the expense of taste.

“Our aim is to inspire more families to welcome vegetables to their daily meals. Through the I Love Veggie-Licious Caravan, APC’s commitment to enhancing taste, nutrition, including sustainability deliciously meld in every plate served at home,” Ozaki shared.

With each stop, Ajinomoto strengthens its mission of making healthy eating a part of everyday Filipino life, showing that vegetables can be more than just side dishes. They can be the heart of joyful, nourishing and sustainable meals.