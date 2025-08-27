50 Central Luzon stakeholders take part in livestock development workshop

Angeles City, Pampanga – Around 50 stakeholders from Central Luzon took part in a three-day training for the Livestock Economic Enterprise Development (LEED) on goat and sheep production at the Savannah Hotel and Resort.

The training was partaken by the Farmers’ Cooperatives and Associations (FCAs) as well as officials from Local Government Units (LGUs), with the aim of boosting the production of goats and sheep in their areas.

The training was led by the Livestock Banner Program of the Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon, and was held from August 19 to 21.

According to DA, LEED is one of the department’s initiatives focused on supporting and developing the livestock industry in boosting the livelihood of small-scale farmers. The training was done by distributing livestock and poultry modules as grants, as well as technical help for qualified FCAs and LGUs.

Regional Technical Director for Operations and Extension Arthur Dayrit, Ph.D. said that the training was conducted to further increase the knowledge of livestock raisers in a scientific way of raising livestock and poultry.

During the first day, a discussion was made on the programs and interventions on small ruminants that were distributed by the DA Livestock Program to farmers.

Participants were also trained on proper nutrition, food and breeding management such as artificial insemination on goats and sheep. On the second day, a discussion on business opportunities and good animal husbandry practices were done on sheep and goats.

On ending the training, an open forum was done regarding LEED and other documentary requirements on FCAs that will receive the assistance.