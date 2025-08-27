39th Negros Trade Fair 'Himbon' makes historic debut at SM Aura

“This year’s edition marks the largest Negros Trade Fair in history, featuring 139 vendors and partners across six categories: Food, Fashion, Gifts/Decor/Homestyle, Natural & Organic, Tourism, and Furniture & Furnishings,” said Mary Ann Colmenares, Vice President of ANP.

Visitors at HIMBON, happening 23 to 28 September 2025, can expect authentic Negrense flavors, heritage fashion and design, artisan home and lifestyle pieces, organic and wellness products, and cultural showcases and live performances. Chefs JJ Yulo, Luis Locsin, and Cara Davis demonstrated how Negrense cuisine blends tradition with modernity at the media launch.

“At SM, malls are more than spaces for shopping — they are platforms for culture, community, and connection,” said Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls. “We are proud to partner with the ANP to give this iconic tradition a new home, and to ensure its stories continue to thrive for generations to come.”