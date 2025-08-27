SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

39th Negros Trade Fair 'Himbon' makes historic debut at SM Aura

Published on

The country’s longest-running provincial trade fair, the Negros Trade Fair (NTF), has entered a new chapter with its 39th edition, “Himbon” — a Hiligaynon word meaning “to gather” — making its historic debut at SM Aura Premier and SMX Aura Convention Center in Bonifacio Global City.

The trade fair, which began in 1985 with just 30 vendors, was sparked by the wives of sugar planters following the collapse of the sugar industry. What started as a small gathering of cottage industries has since grown into a thriving creative economy, supported by the Association of Negros Producers (ANP).

Gathered with purpose | Guests and celebrities celebrating Negrense heritage and craftsmanship. 1st or left photo: left: Negros Trade Fair Team: Bing Gonzaga, Arlene Infante, Christina Gaston, Mary Ann Colmenares, Kate Singson and Mike Claparols with SM Supermalls President Steven Tan in the middle. 2nd or right photo: Mike Claparol, Arlene Infante, Nina Andrea L. Rigor (SM Hotels and Convention Corp.), Mary Ann Colmenares, Ces Drilon, Cathy Ileto (SM Retail), Chef Jj Yulo, Grace Mago (SM Retail), Pats Dy (SM Supermalls) and Marie Field Faith (Lifestyle Influencer).
Taste. Style. Heritage | Guests enjoyed live acoustic music, Negrense bites, and a first look at this year’s HIMBON experience. From Left to right (1st or Left photo: Denise Sta. Maria, Frannie Manotoc, Maritess Pineda (ArteFino), Penny Lopez Katigbak, (Right or 2nd photo), Mia Borromeo (Tatler Travel) Grace Magno (SM Retail) Maritess Pineda and Marimel Francisco (ArteFino).
“This year’s edition marks the largest Negros Trade Fair in history, featuring 139 vendors and partners across six categories: Food, Fashion, Gifts/Decor/Homestyle, Natural & Organic, Tourism, and Furniture & Furnishings,” said Mary Ann Colmenares, Vice President of ANP.

Visitors at HIMBON, happening 23 to 28 September 2025, can expect authentic Negrense flavors, heritage fashion and design, artisan home and lifestyle pieces, organic and wellness products, and cultural showcases and live performances. Chefs JJ Yulo, Luis Locsin, and Cara Davis demonstrated how Negrense cuisine blends tradition with modernity at the media launch.

“At SM, malls are more than spaces for shopping — they are platforms for culture, community, and connection,” said Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls. “We are proud to partner with the ANP to give this iconic tradition a new home, and to ensure its stories continue to thrive for generations to come.”

