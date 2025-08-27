23 terrorists surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Twenty-three members of a Local Terrorist Group (LTG) in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur, have surrendered to authorities, turning over their firearms and explosives to the government with the help of local leaders from the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), the armed wing of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Lt. Col. Al Victor C. Burkley, commander of the 6th Infantry Battalion (6IB), said the surrender took place Monday at the 6IB headquarters in Sitio Landing Fish, Barangay Buayan. The former rebels handed over a cache of weapons including sniper rifles, mortars, RPGs, Garand and M14 rifles, and other high-powered firearms.

Burkley said the former LTG members realized the futility of their armed struggle and chose to reintegrate into society, motivated by intensified military operations and a desire to reunite with their families.

The surrenderers were formally presented to Brig. Gen. Edgar L. Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade. “With the help of the government and the community, they will be allowed to start anew and live peacefully with their families,” Catu said.

As part of reintegration efforts, the group received two tractors, agricultural sprayers, and sacks of rice from local government units to support their transition to farming.

“This is proof that violence is never the solution. We remain committed to supporting their return to normal life,” Catu added.