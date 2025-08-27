2 GCash scammers nabbed

GAPAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — Two men linked to a P64,000 GCash scam were arrested by police in Barangay Mahipon.

According to a police report, a 55-year-old store owner lost P25,000 and P39,000 from her mobile wallet after six unidentified men carried out consecutive cash-in transactions at her shop.

Investigators said the suspects’ modus was to perform multiple small cash-ins to distract the victim. While she was busy, one of the men allegedly took a photo of her phone screen when a one-time password appeared, which was later used to siphon money from her account without consent.

The victim later posted CCTV footage of the suspects on Facebook. A concerned citizen recognized two of them in nearby San Leonardo town and alerted barangay officials. Responding tanods from Barangay Mallorca arrested the men and turned them over to the police.

At the San Leonardo Police Station, the victim identified the suspects as Jose, 23, and Ed, 22, both residents of Sampaloc, Manila. They were later transferred to Gapan City Police Station.

Authorities said the two will face charges of estafa (swindling) and violation of Republic Act 8484 or the Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998.

Police are still pursuing the four other members of the group who remain at large.