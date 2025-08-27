16,000 additional police forces to secure BARMM polls

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be deploying an additional 16,000 cops in support of the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in October this year.

“If I'm not mistaken, about 16,000 or more. 16,000 additional forces or components — additional to the current strength of the Philippine National Police, including other law enforcement,” this was confirmed by PNP acting Chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez in a media interview at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Wednesday.

He said that the PNP headquarters is ready to provide more cops upon the recommendation of the Commission of Elections.

Narratez noted that the police force will still be utilizing resources to prevent the failure of elections.

“So, we will just follow the template and improve it. Utilize our resources. We have our mandate to ensure that the election will push through. And if the election will push through, to ensure that it is a safe, secure, and fair election for the parliamentary elections in BARMM,” he said.

He also noted that the Police Regional Office in BARMM has already accounted for and studied the threat groups considered as peace spoilers in the area.

“The threat that may derail the peaceful conduct of elections. There will be a Directorate for Intelligence and Intelligence to supervise, to identify those personalities,” he said.

Among these threat groups that are being monitored, he said, include the local terrorist groups, criminal gangs, and private armed groups

“So, when it comes to elections, that's what we do. Guns, goons, and gold. So, in terms of, we have already studied in the past—how many and who made violence in the area and in what area. So the PRO-BARMM has the details already,” he added.