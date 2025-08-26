Would you drop P10k on a Louis Vuitton lipstick?

Yes, everyone's lips (and wallets) are talking as Louis Vuitton finally releases its first-ever color cosmetics collection.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton, created by Dame Pat McGrath, a renowned makeup artist and current creative director of LV, includes eight LV Ombres eyeshadows, ten LV Baume colored lip balms, and fifty-five LV Rouge lipsticks.

The collection's centerpiece is LV Rouge, which includes 27 satin and 28 matte formulas enhanced with hyaluronic acid and shea butter for comfortable 12-hour wear. A touch of luxury was given by perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, who used notes of rose, jasmine, and mimosa.

The hues exude elegance, ranging from the striking scarlet 854 Rouge Louis to the delicate sienna rose 203 Rose Odyssée. However, 896 Monogram Rouge, a burnished red modeled after LV's iconic Monogram canvas, is the center of attention. Luxe? Definitely. But at almost P10,000 a tube, the real question is: are you buying it?

The DAILY TRIBUNE Lifestyle team shared their takes:

“My take is I can buy so many important things aside from LV, and I can buy a shade which is perfect for my shade, skin and skintone. But if you feel like ‘you deserve it’ go buy that happiness,” this writer said.

“The lipstick case hindi naman gawa sa gold, so walang investment value,” Digital specialist Patricia Ramirez said.

“Hindi ako bibili. Dami ko na mabibili doon. Hindi naman nila malalaman na branded yung suot ko,” layout artist Avic Clemente said.

“I will not buy the lipstick. No matter how much the price,” lifestyle columnist Kathy Moran added.

“I can think of better ways to spend 9,000 pesos,” shared Dinah Ventura, managing editor and lifestyle editor.

“Personally hindi ako bibili. It really depends on if there’s an artistic casing,” said associate editor Deni Bernardo.

“Even if may Php10k ako. There are so many things you can buy with Php10k na,” said showbiz editor Pauline Songco.

Clearly, the lipstick sparked some strong reactions.

The positive side? Having a piece of Louis Vuitton's legacy of beauty in your possession is like having luxury in your hand. The tints are classic, the formula is excellent, and the experience? Unquestionably stylish. For some, it's more than just makeup; it's an investment in branding and art, an heirloom.

The negative side? Groceries, bills, a weekend getaway, or even five or six more high-quality lipsticks from equally amazing companies can all be purchased with that same P10,000. Let's face it, would anyone be able to tell if the red you're wearing is a drugstore dupe or LV Rouge?

Ultimately, the controversy goes beyond obvious issues. It all comes down to priorities, values, and what makes you happy.

Some people view luxury spending as a sign of self-love. Others believe that when necessities (or other pleasures) are waiting, it is impractical.

So, if you have over P10,000 in your wallet — Would you swipe it at the cashier for anything else, or would you swipe it on your lips?