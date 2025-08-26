“WHERE'S THE BARREL?” Fans slam Cracker Barrel’s new logo

The US-based restaurant chain Cracker Barrel is facing criticism from loyal customers after unveiling a new logo this August.

The company’s old logo featured the “Old Timer,” Uncle Herschel, which had been in use since the brand’s founding in 1969. It was replaced with a minimalist, modern design.

“When you change the logo back, I’ll be back,” one customer said on social media.

“Where’s the Barrel?” another commenter asked.

The rebrand, intended to keep the company aligned with a younger generation, has instead sparked strong reactions from customers.

In response, the company released a statement apologizing to their “guests” and expressing gratitude for the feedback.

“If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices,” the company said on social media.

Cracker Barrel clarified that it will not return to its old theme, stressing that its focus is on food and service rather than branding.

“While our logo remodels may be making headlines, our bigger focus is still right where it belongs — in the kitchen and on your plate; serving generous portions of the food you crave at fair prices and doing it with the kind of country hospitality that brightens your days and creates lasting memories,” the company added.

“Thank you for caring so much and come see for yourself the country hospitality that makes Cracker Barrel feel like home. Love, Cracker Barrel,” it concluded.

Tariffs add further challenges

One-third of Cracker Barrel’s theme-related materials and products are made in China. In 2024, retail sales accounted for 20 percent of its revenue, though the majority still came from its restaurants.

The company expects a $5 million cut to its EBITDA in the next quarter due to tariffs. The ongoing US-China tariff war continues to pose challenges to the brand, which relies on lower-priced imports and supply chain efficiency.

After reporting a net loss last year, Cracker Barrel has laid out a multi-year transformation plan, including changes to its format and menu items.