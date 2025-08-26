When media revises its own narrative

The flap over Korina Sanchez’s response to Mayor Vico Sotto revealed more than just a clash between a public official and a media personality. It spotlighted a troubling dynamic in Philippine journalism: the ability of powerful media figures to recalibrate their narrative when public opinion turns against them. Ordinary Filipinos rarely enjoy such a privilege.

When Sanchez’s camp first released an “unofficial statement,” it was rife with emotionally charged language — labels such as “juvenile reasoning” and “utterly deluded” directed at an elected mayor. It even veered into moral judgments, invoking terms like “evil” and “un-Christian.”

Beyond tone, the draft also made unverified references to businesses allegedly paying for placements. In short, it reflected the dangerous attitude of some in media who forget that their platform carries weight far beyond that of the average citizen. For journalists, words are not mere opinions — they shape public perception, reputations, and even legal consequences.

But once the backlash came, the camp swiftly revised the statement, stripping away the harsh rhetoric and softening the accusations. What was initially a fiery rebuttal transformed into a measured, professional defense. The episode lays bare a stark inequity: while a media personality can reframe her position, ordinary Filipinos who find themselves maligned in print, broadcast, or online rarely have the luxury of issuing a “second draft.” For them, reputational damage lingers long after the first story has been published, regardless of corrections that may follow.

This double standard underscores the immense responsibility that comes with holding the microphone. Media is, and should remain, the watchdog of government — scrutinizing policies, exposing abuses, and holding officials accountable. But with that power must also come restraint. The first version of the Sanchez statement demonstrated how easily a journalist can slip into the role of political combatant rather than independent arbiter. Such behavior fuels the very cynicism that erodes trust in journalism.

At a time when disinformation runs rampant, credibility is the most precious currency the press possesses. Every ill-considered word, every reckless accusation diminishes that capital. Filipinos need journalists who adhere to the discipline of verification, not personalities who revise their narrative only after public opinion demands it.

Mayor Sotto himself has acknowledged the role of media in keeping public officials honest. That principle is beyond dispute. But if media is to be the people’s check on government, then the people must also be able to trust that media’s first instinct is fairness, not invective.

Responsibility cannot come in revised drafts — it must be embedded in the very first word.