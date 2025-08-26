WestMinCom pushes peace, development

JOLO, Sulu — The Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) is meeting with local government leaders in the provinces of Basilan and Sulu to strengthen collaboration on peace and development efforts.

WestMinCom acting commander Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado II met with Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II at the provincial capitol in Patikul on Friday.

Quemado reaffirmed the command’s commitment to working with the local government to create a secure environment where communities can thrive.

The two leaders discussed the importance of military and civilian cooperation in promoting peace, order and development, Quemado said.

Meantime, Tan stressed that security and governance must go hand in hand to foster resilience and ensure effective service delivery.

The meeting also addressed the need for sustained cooperation to tackle emerging challenges in the province.

Quemado said WestMinCom is prepared to support the Sulu provincial government in maintaining peace and security, adding that unity among stakeholders is crucial for sustaining development.

He was accompanied by brigade commanders and senior WestMinCom officers during his visit.