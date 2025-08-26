WAGR points at stake in IIT Finals

The ICTSI Intercollegiate Tournament (IIT) Finals is set to unfold at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club in Lipa, Batangas from 23 to 25 September, promising a high-stakes showdown featuring top collegiate talents, elite team strategies and individual grit.

But what sets the upcoming event apart is its sanctioning by the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) — a milestone that not only elevates the prestige of the tournament but also provides Filipino student-athletes with a legitimate path to global recognition.

A select field of 15 top qualifiers, including nine in the ladies division, earned their places through a grueling four-leg elimination series staged at premier courses across Luzon.

The IIT Finals will crown the inaugural individual and team champions, underscoring the initiative’s mission of developing a structured and competitive platform for the country’s collegiate golfers.

In the team competition, eight squads will vie for the championship title under a three-to-play, two-to-count format. The Tour is co-developed by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. (PGTI) and the Philippine Golf Foundation, designed to bridge the gap between junior and professional golf, while also promoting golf as a formal varsity sport across academic institutions.

Set to slug it out for the team championship are UP-1, Saint Benilde-1, La Salle-1, La Salle-2, Ateneo-1, Ateneo-2, La Salle-3 and UP-2.

The IIT also seeks to create opportunities for scholarships, national team slots and future professional careers.

The event’s inclusion in the WAGR calendar is a game-changer.

By awarding WAGR points, the IIT Finals affirms its status as more than just a local tour. It becomes a credible springboard to international competition, helping Filipino collegiate golfers gain exposure, improve their global rankings, and enhance their chances of securing collegiate scholarships abroad or invitations to major amateur tournaments.

In the women’s division, the title race is headlined by Addie Manhit of UP-1 and Shane Tan of Ateneo-2, who both topped the four-round eliminations with 27 points each. Scoring was based on the players’ best two rounds, adding a strategic layer to the qualification phase.

Manhit delivered standout performances by winning the Caliraya Springs leg (15 points) and finishing second at both Royal Northwoods and Pradera Verde (12 points each), one of which counted toward her total.

Tan claimed victory at Pradera Verde and placed second at Eastridge Golf Club to match Manhit’s tally.

Monique Mendoza of Ateneo-1 finished third with 25 points, counting her victory at Eastridge and a third-place finish at Royal Northwoods (10 points).

Other finalists include Julia Lua (La Salle-1), Natasha Bantug (Saint Benilde), Stacey Chan and Janine Yusay (La Salle-1), Simi Tinio (Ateneo-1) and Katrisse Datoc (UP-1).

Only those who played in at least two rounds and accumulated points advanced to the finals.

The men’s division features a compact six-player field, led by Sean Granada (Saint Benilde-1) and Zachary Castro (La Salle-1), who also tied with 27 points.

Granada dominated the Splendido Taal leg and secured runner-up finishes at Pradera Verde and Beverly Place, while Castro ruled Pradera Verde and placed second at Royal Northwoods.

Other top contenders include UP-1 teammates Joshua Buenaventura and Miggy Roque, Rans Balay-odao (University of the Cordilleras) and Emilio Curran (Ateneo-1).