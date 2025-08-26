Two dead, six injured in passenger van ambush in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY — Two people were killed and six others injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed a passenger van in Guindulungan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Monday night, 25 August.

According to Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) spokesperson Lt. Col. Jopy Ventura, the attack occurred around 7:30 PM in Barangay Bagan while the van, carrying 18 passengers, was traveling along the national highway toward Datu Saudi Ampatuan.

Armed assailants suddenly opened fire on the vehicle, killing one passenger instantly. The van driver managed to maintain control and drove directly to the Datu Saudi Ampatuan municipal police station, where authorities immediately responded.

Seven injured passengers were rushed to Maguindanao Provincial Hospital, but one was declared dead on arrival. Eight other passengers escaped unharmed.

Investigators recovered several spent bullet casings from the ambush site, and the van has been placed under police custody for further examination. Authorities said the gunmen fled aboard a black, unmarked minivan.

Police in Guindulungan are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and determine the motive behind the attack.