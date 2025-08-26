Torre sent out of the doghouse

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla yesterday tried to soften General Nicolas Torre III’s sacking as Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, saying the man he once dubbed a “bulldog” and a “pit bull” was not let go because of any wrongdoing.

In a press conference at PNP headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, Remulla confirmed Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin’s order relieving Torre effective immediately.

“He did not violate any laws, he has not been charged with any violations, [and] he has not been charged criminally or administratively,” Remulla said. “It is simply a choice of the President to take a new direction for the PNP.”

Asked why Torre was relieved, Remulla said, “We are a country of laws and not of men.”

“Institutions must be larger than the people who run them. The President saw it necessary that the institution of the PNP and the National Police Commission (Napolcom) be upheld in the spirit of the law,” he said.

Remulla, who chairs Napolcom, said one of the reasons was Torre’s unauthorized reshuffling of the PNP leadership, where he shipped the organization’s No. 2 man, Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., off to Mindanao and appointed in his stead Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac as his deputy.

The Napolcom issued a memo nullifying Torre’s revamp, but the PNP chief still presented Banac as the new deputy chief for administration during the flag-raising ceremony at Camp Crame last week.

That, apparently, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

While refusing to elaborate on the other factors behind Torre’s removal, citing executive privilege, Remulla confirmed the designation of Nartatez as officer in charge of the PNP.

Remulla said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., after being presented with the facts, determined that the best course of action was to uphold the authority of the Napolcom under the law.

“This was not an easy choice, but it was made in the national interest. The President is committed to ensuring a unified direction and collaboration across all areas of his Cabinet,” Remulla said.

“The President and General Torre had a wonderful and productive relationship. However, they reached a crossroads in a President’s decision-making and he had to make a tough but necessary decision to push his agenda forward,” he said.

Stellar relationship

Remulla described his own relationship with Torre as “stellar,” saying they never had any disagreements since Torre was appointed. He described Torre not only as a colleague, but as someone he went into battle with and trusted in making decisions.

However, Daily Tribune sources maintained that Remulla and Torre did not see eye to eye on some issues, as gleaned by Torre ignoring the Napolcom which is headed by the Interior secretary.

Asked about Torre’s next assignment, Remulla said he has the option to retire or to remain in the service, although that would have a three-star general heading the PNP over a four-star general in Torre.

“On the question of the four stars, it will be up to the Napolcom to take up. But that’s only a collateral issue to who will be running the PNP, which as of today is General Nartatez,” he said.

Overstepped authority

Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday said Torre may have overstepped his authority by unilaterally relieving his second-in-command, Nartatez.

Torre reassigned Nartatez to Western Mindanao as Area Police Commander.

“General Torre acted beyond his authority in unilaterally relieving his second-in-command,” Lacson said in a statement. He emphasized that decisions affecting the PNP Command Group should be cleared with the President, the Napolcom head or the Interior secretary.

Lacson, who served as PNP chief from 1999 to 2001, noted that even under the broad authority given him by then President Joseph Estrada, he still coordinated high level personnel changes with key officials.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, another former PNP chief who served from 2016 to 2018, said Torre may have “run over” someone in authority, not naming Remulla but apparently alluding to him.

Torre assumed the top PNP post on 2 June, replacing Gen. Rommel Marbil who retired. He was the first Philippine National Police Academy graduate to become the country’s top cop.

Before his appointment, Torre headed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group from 25 September 2024. He showed his mettle when he arrested religious leader Apollo Quiboloy and former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Torre will reach retirement age on 11 March 2027, but the President is considering assigning him to another government post, Remulla said.

“I was privy to a conversation that the President said he was considering him for another post in government,” Remulla said. “We will know soon if General Torre will accept.”

“The President still believes in his capacity, in his organizational strength, his vast experience in the service. The President believes he can be of use in other positions critical to the nation’s development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, defense counsel of several controversial personalities, likened Torre’s relief to the ancient Greek myth of Icarus who flew too close to the sun and fell back to earth when the wax on his man-made wings melted.