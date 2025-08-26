Torre relieved for not following Napolcom order?

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief P/Gen. Nicolas Torre III was relieved over an administrative dispute between the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the PNP regarding control over its ranks.

While Malacañang Palace — through the Office of the President — affirmed that Torre’s relief was a difficult but necessary decision, National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) sources stressed that operational matters within the PNP are always supported by the commission.

The recent move to oust the Chief PNP, according to NAPOLCOM sources, was a hard decision the President had to make.

“Kasi sa operational matters, PNP ang responsible. Kaya we (NAPOLCOM) support yung requirements nila in terms of manpower and logistical needs. Personnel assignments to lead/support operations alam ni CPNP,” a DAILY TRIBUNE source said, referring to the Chief PNP's function.

The controversy began on 6 August when Torre reassigned Police Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac, director of the Area Police Command (APC)-Western Mindanao, as the new Deputy Chief for Administration — the second-highest post in the PNP. Banac swapped positions with Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, who was then designated to lead APC Western Mindanao and has now been appointed Acting PNP Chief.

The NAPOLCOM, however, led by Vice Chairperson Rafael Calinisan and Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, reversed the reassignment through Resolution 2025-0531 issued on 14 August, which ordered that Nartatez remain in Western Mindanao.

Torre, however, formally presented Banac as the new Deputy Chief for Administration during the PNP’s Monday flag-raising ceremony at Camp Crame in Quezon City on 18 August — sending a strong message to NAPOLCOM.

“Good morning Jing, please cite the following provisions of RA 6975, as amended that the NAPOLCOM (CPNP as ex officio Commissioner/Member) is recommendatory (not control) to the designations of TDCA and TDCO (Deputy Chief PNP for Administration, The Deputy Chief PNP for Operations). Also, for the appointment of PCOL to PLTGEN upon recommendation of the CPNP and endorsement of Chairman CSC, no NAPOLCOM mentioned.

Section 25. Organization. - The PNP shall be headed by a Chief who shall be assisted by two (2) deputy chief, one (1) for operations and one (1) for administration, both of whom shall be appointed by the President upon recommendation of the Commission from among the most senior and qualified officers in the service: x x x’ (RA 6975 An Act Establishing The Philippine National Police Under A Reorganized Department of the Interior and Local Government, and For Other Purposes) Section 31. Appointment of PNP Officers and Members. - The appointment of officers and members of the PNP shall be effected in the following manner: … (c) Police Colonel to Police Lieutenant General.- Appointed by the President upon recommendation of the Chief of the PNP, with proper endorsement by the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission x x x; and (d) Police General.- x x x.’ (RA 6975 as amended by RA 11200 An Act Providing for the Rank Classification in the Philippine National Police, Amending for the Purpose Section 28 of Republic Act No. 6975, as Amended).”

The source added that quick transitions have also occurred in the past, citing when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made P/Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta the shortest-serving officer-in-charge of the PNP.

“Just for a day. Then he (PBBM) appointed P/Gen. Francisco Marbil as the country’s top cop.”

The NAPOLCOM source emphasized that protocol must always be observed, “so not to build controversy.”