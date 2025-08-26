Torre relieved as PNP Chief — Bersamin

Philippine National Police Chief General Nicolas Torre III has been relieved of duty, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed on Tuesday.

"You are hereby relieved as Chief, PNP effective immediately," a letter from Bersamin addressed to Torre stated.

The letter, dated 25 August, did not elaborate the reason for Torre's removal. Malacañang has also yet to issue further statements on the issue.

Meanwhile, Torre is directed to turnover all matters, documents and information relative to his office "for the continuous and efficient delivery of public services in the PNP".

Torre was present at the Libingan ng mga Bayani and accompanied President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the commemoration of National Heroes Day.