Torre like Icarus who flew too high and burned his wings — Topacio

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio likened the sudden relief of Philippine National Police Chief Nicolas Torre III to the ancient Greek myth of Icarus.

“Torre did not heed the lesson of Icarus. He flew too high and got his wings burned,” Topacio said in a statement.

In Greek mythology, Icarus, along with his father Daedalus, escaped imprisonment using wings made of feathers and wax. Despite his father’s warning, Icarus became overconfident and flew too close to the sun. The heat melted the wax, causing him to fall into the sea.

Torre was relieved barely three months after assuming the helm of the police force. The order, dated 25 August but made public on Tuesday, was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin “by the order of the President” and was effective immediately.

“For the continuous and efficient delivery of public services in the PNP, you are hereby directed to ensure proper turnover of all matters, documents, and information relative to your office,” the order stated.