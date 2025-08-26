Torre has option to retire or take another government role, says Remulla

Relieved Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III will reach his retirement age on 11 March 2027, but Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla hinted Tuesday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is considering assigning the police general to another government post.

"I was privy to a conversation that the President is considering him for another post in government," Remulla said. "We will know soon if General Torre will accept," he added, though he was not certain which post might be offered to Torre.

"The President still believes in his capacity, in his organizational strength, his vast experience in the service. The President believes that he can be of use in other positions critical to the nation's development," the DILG chief said.

Torre also "has the option of retiring or staying" in the PNP, Remulla added.

The DILG said Torre's reassignment of some police officials, including his successor, PLt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., was a factor in his removal as PNP chief. Nartatez, who was the PNP’s Deputy Chief for Administration, had been reassigned by Torre as Area Police Commander (APC) for Western Mindanao.

Remulla said Torre's removal was "difficult but necessary" and made "in the national interest."

"With the recent developments, the President must be presented with the facts and he determined that the best course of action is to uphold the role of Napolcom as it was intended by law," he said. "The President is committed to ensuring a unified direction and collaboration across all areas in his Cabinet, particularly those responsible for delivering security, peace, and order," he added.