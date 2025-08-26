Torre did not violate any law — DILG chief Remulla

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said recently relieved Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Nicolas Torre III was not removed due to any legal violations, but rather due to presidential prerogative.

“He did not violate any laws, he has not been charged with any violations, he has not been charged criminally nor administratively,” Remulla said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“It is simply a choice of the President to take a new direction for the PNP,” he added.

When asked why Torre was relieved, Remulla said, “We are a country of laws and not of men.”

“Institutions must be larger than the people who run it,” he said. “The President saw it necessary that the institution of the PNP and the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) be upheld [in] the spirit of the law.”

Remulla, who chairs NAPOLCOM, said one of the cases considered was the recent revamp in the police force that was nullified by the commission. NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson Atty. Rafael Calinisan also took part in the decision.

Last week, Torre presented Lt. General Bernard Banac as the new deputy chief for administration — the second-highest PNP position — during a flag-raising ceremony, despite NAPOLCOM’s order nullifying Banac’s appointment.

Remulla declined to elaborate on other factors behind Torre’s removal, citing executive privilege.

He also confirmed the designation of Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. as the officer in charge of the PNP.

‘Difficult but necessary’

Remulla said that “with the recent developments,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was presented with the facts and determined that the best course of action was to uphold the NAPOLCOM as it was intended by law.

He added that Marcos and Torre had a “good working relationship” throughout Torre’s brief stint as PNP chief and his earlier role as head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

“This was not an easy choice, but it was made in the national interest. The President is committed to ensuring a unified direction and collaboration across all areas of his Cabinet,” Remulla said.

“The President and General Torre had a wonderful and productive relationship. However, they [reached] a crossroads in a President’s decision-making that he has to make a tough but necessary decision to push his agenda forward,” he added.

Remulla described his own relationship with Torre as “stellar,” saying they never had disagreements since Torre’s appointment. He also described Torre not only as a colleague, but as someone he went into battle with and trusted in making decisions.

What’s next for Torre?

Asked about Torre’s next assignment, Remulla said the former PNP chief has the option to retire or remain in service.

“On the question of the four-star, it will be for the NAPOLCOM to take up. But that’s a collateral issue only to who will be running the PNP, which is [as] of today, General Nartatez,” he said.

Ex-PNP chiefs weigh in

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Tuesday said Torre may have overstepped his authority by unilaterally relieving his second-in-command, Nartatez.

“Gen. Nicolas Torre III acted beyond his authority in unilaterally relieving his second-in-command,” Lacson said in a statement. He emphasized that decisions affecting the PNP Command Group should be cleared with the president, the NAPOLCOM head, or the Interior secretary.

Lacson, who served as PNP chief from 1999 to 2001, noted that even under the broad authority given to him by then-president Joseph Estrada, he still coordinated high-level personnel changes with key officials.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, another former PNP chief who served from 2016 to 2018, also weighed in, saying Torre may have “run over” someone in authority.

Torre assumed the top PNP post on 2 June, replacing General Rommel Marbil. He is the first Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduate to become the country’s top cop.

Before his appointment, Torre led the CIDG beginning 25 September 2024. He became known for heading arrest operations against former president Rodrigo Duterte and religious leader Apollo Quiboloy.