Top AFP, ARRAPI officials take part in NGAUS General Assembly

A delegation of 25 senior officials from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines (ARRAPI) attended the 147th National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) General Assembly and Conference.

Maj. Gen. Gerold Gagan, who led the AFP delegation, said the visit was a success and reaffirmed the military's partnership with the Guam and Hawaii National Guards.

"This mission has deepened our ties with the U.S. National Guard and renewed our commitment to building a stronger AFP alongside our allies," Gagan said.

The conference provided a venue to strengthen ties, exchange expertise, and foster collaboration on defense modernization, disaster response, and national resilience, all key priorities for both the AFP and the U.S. National Guard.

Among the other members of the AFP delegation were Maj. Gen. Arvin Lagamon, Maj. Gen. Doroteo Jalandoni, Brig. Gen. Geminic Ramirez, and Brig. Gen. Onorlie Brilantes.

Col. Michael Romero, chairperson of ARRAPI, said the conference strengthened cooperation between Filipino reservists and the U.S. National Guard.

"We learned a lot from the assembly, especially about disaster response and national resilience," Romero said.

Romero and ARRAPI president Lt. Col. Vladimir Mata also met with NGAUS Chairman Maj. Gen. Paul Rodgers of Michigan to discuss cooperation under the State Partnership Program.