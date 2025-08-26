Three shootings in under 24 hours shake General Santos City

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – A series of shooting incidents across three barangays has alarmed residents of General Santos City, leaving two people dead and one wounded in less than 24 hours.

On Monday afternoon, police reported that a man was fatally shot in Barangay Apopong. The victim, identified as Salahuden Makayong, sustained fatal wounds from unidentified assailants along Purok 8 Extension.

The violence followed two earlier attacks on Sunday evening. In Barangay Conel, Carmela Taburada Delarita, 63, was killed inside her home in Purok Guadalupe around 11:00 p.m. when an unknown suspect opened fire.

Earlier that night, in Barangay San Jose, an overseas Filipino worker identified only as Naraina, a resident of Purok Ondok Gawan, was wounded in another shooting. Police said she was riding in a vehicle when motorcycle-riding suspects opened fire, striking her multiple times. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities have yet to establish motives behind the shootings. Investigators are pursuing separate leads, while police presence has been heightened in the affected barangays to prevent further incidents.

Local residents expressed fear over the successive attacks, urging law enforcement to act swiftly. Police assured the public that investigations are ongoing and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.