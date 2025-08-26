The stage is set

DAVAO CITY — The Apo Golf and Country Club here is all set to become the stage for the country’s best amateur golfers as the 2025 Philippine Amateur Championship tees off on Wednesday.

For 65 years, Apo has been a cradle of champions, producing some of the country’s finest talents. Nestled at the foot of majestic Mt. Apo, the course is a mix of beauty and challenge — wide fairways framed by towering trees, mountain views that stretch endlessly, and that cool Davao breeze that can lull players into a false sense of comfort.

But don’t be fooled. Apo is no pushover. Its long layout rewards power off the tee, but strategy always wins over sheer distance. Fairways tighten with well-placed bunkers and tree-lined corridors, forcing golfers to think their way around. And once the afternoon winds start swirling, choosing the right club becomes a make-or-break decision.

This year’s field reflects the strong grassroots program of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines, with plenty of teenagers ready to shine.

Among the standouts are twins Mona and Lisa Sarines, who could make history as the first siblings to battle in the finals. Mona kicks off at 8:40 a.m. on the 10th hole alongside national training pool standout Nicole Gan, Johanna Blair Uyking and Apollo Batican.

Lisa, meanwhile, starts 10 minutes later with Precious Zaragosa, Chloe Ang and Kimberly Shane Barroquillo.

The men’s division is packed as well, with 42 entries, including hometown hopefuls Alexander Bisera, Adrian Bisera and AJ Wacan.

One of the marquee pairings to watch features Don Breganza, Apollo Batican, Vito Sarines and Zian Thurs Edoc, who tee off at 8:30 a.m. on the first hole.

After 36 holes, only the top 32 men and top 8 women will move on to the knockout rounds starting Friday.

The weeklong test will culminate in a grueling 36-hole championship match on Sunday.

The Philippine Amateur Championship is organized by the National Golf Association of the Philippines under the leadership of Martin Lorenzo.