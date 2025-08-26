The new BRGY

Philippine designer retail is thriving. The rise of platforms in the fashion landscape is like mushrooms sprouting everywhere — from commercial to hard-to-find-bespoke spaces.

Last 18 August, proof of the ongoing vibe was the launch of BRGY — a new concept store that celebrates the artistry, diversity and uniqueness in of Philippine design.

BRGY (abbreviation for barangay), is the smallest yet most fundamental administrative unit in the Philippines.

“The concept of a barangay is unique to our country,” says designer Jor-el Espina, brainchild for the retail concept. “For BRGY, we wanted to highlight a small community of creatives and diverse brands.”

The collections featured are exclusive to the concept store and are done in limited pieces. For its premiere edition, featured designers include Jun Escario, Jerome Lorico and Viktor Jeans.

Every three to six months, new brands and collections will be introduced, alongside an edit of lifestyle finds like furniture from Jed Yabut, photographs by Doc Marlon Pecjo, home decor from Paperbound and yarn craft by Reverie (by model Ria Bolivar). This distinct conclave of designers brings excitement and optimism to the local industry as it embodies the future of Filipino lifestyles.

BRGY is located at Unit 704, One Corporate Center, Arnaiz Ave., Makati City. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.