SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOCIAL SET

The new BRGY

BRGY mates Ino Caluza of Viktor Jeans, Jun Escario, Jerome Lorico and Jor-el Espina.
BRGY mates Ino Caluza of Viktor Jeans, Jun Escario, Jerome Lorico and Jor-el Espina.
Published on

Philippine designer retail is thriving. The rise of platforms in the fashion landscape is like mushrooms sprouting everywhere — from commercial to hard-to-find-bespoke spaces.

Last 18 August, proof of the ongoing vibe was the launch of BRGY — a new concept store that celebrates the artistry, diversity and uniqueness in of Philippine design.

BRGY (abbreviation for barangay), is the smallest yet most fundamental administrative unit in the Philippines.

“The concept of a barangay is unique to our country,” says designer Jor-el Espina, brainchild for the retail concept. “For BRGY, we wanted to highlight a small community of creatives and diverse brands.”

The collections featured are exclusive to the concept store and are done in limited pieces. For its premiere edition, featured designers include Jun Escario, Jerome Lorico and Viktor Jeans.

Every three to six months, new brands and collections will be introduced, alongside an edit of lifestyle finds like furniture from Jed Yabut, photographs by Doc Marlon Pecjo, home decor from Paperbound and yarn craft by Reverie (by model Ria Bolivar). This distinct conclave of designers brings excitement and optimism to the local industry as it embodies the future of Filipino lifestyles. 

BRGY is located at Unit 704, One Corporate Center, Arnaiz Ave., Makati City. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Collection by Jun Escario.
Collection by Jun Escario.
Jor-el Espina’s omnibus.
Jor-el Espina’s omnibus.
Viktor Jeans.
Viktor Jeans.
Vince Marcelo and Isabela Galleria.
Vince Marcelo and Isabela Galleria.
Carmina Jacobs, Liza Ilarde and Pam Quinones.
Carmina Jacobs, Liza Ilarde and Pam Quinones.
Jo Ann Bitagcol, Rudolph Leonor and Barbie Arcache.
Jo Ann Bitagcol, Rudolph Leonor and Barbie Arcache.
Gab Buenabajo and Reyna Canillas.
Gab Buenabajo and Reyna Canillas.
Jagnus Design studio architects.
Jagnus Design studio architects.
Vhee Co, Usec Marge Guttierez, Jor-el Espina, Jr Arce, Doc Marlon Pecjo and Ino Caluza.
Vhee Co, Usec Marge Guttierez, Jor-el Espina, Jr Arce, Doc Marlon Pecjo and Ino Caluza.
Ria Bolivar, Rex Atienza, Doc Marlon and Jay Sarmiento.
Ria Bolivar, Rex Atienza, Doc Marlon and Jay Sarmiento.
Jorell Legaspi, Mori Rodriguez, G3 Sandiego and Carlo Crisostomo.
Jorell Legaspi, Mori Rodriguez, G3 Sandiego and Carlo Crisostomo.
Jun Escario and Ryan Larson.
Jun Escario and Ryan Larson.
Ton Lao
Ton Lao
Jasmine Maierhofer
Jasmine Maierhofer
Jerome Lorico
Jerome Lorico
Doj Sunga
Doj Sunga
Henry Chua
Henry Chua
Ayni Nuyda and Carlo Pineda.
Ayni Nuyda and Carlo Pineda.
Ric Gindap
Ric Gindap
Quito Treñas
Quito Treñas
Filipino designers global
Philippine fashion retail
BRGY concept store

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph