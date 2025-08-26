The great gathering

Through the decades, the celebrated trade fair has gained an impressive gastronomical reputation showcasing the Negrense culture’s passion for food, outstanding signature cuisine and iconic delicacies. This year’s much anticipated six-day event spotlights fashion, design and artistry.

Christina elaborates, “In the past years, we have seen the revival of local fabrics where more investments are being poured into weaving communities. The Negrense fashion and design industry is anchored on an appreciation for what’s grown in the land. Everything from the fibers to the weaving and heritage stitches find their roots in agri or soil.” Rooted in Agri-Culture-Heritage, artisanal creations are fashioned into contemporary Filipino ready to wear from clothing, bags, shoes and accessories.

“Himbon: The 39th Negros Trade Fair” is a celebration of the Negrense spirit, style and unique brand of genteel living. “We always infuse Ilonggo flavor to the entire experience,” adds Gaston. The Negrenses are distinctly characterized by their endearing warmth, easy going attitude, accommodating and unconditional kindness. The annual affair has become a testament of their rich culture that has grown, evolved and transcended into their everyday lives to what they proudly are today.

Mary Ann ends, “We’ve always had the vision for strengthening our identity as a collective or a region. Everything we do across all categories from food to fashion, home and design, is always a reflection of our Negrense culture and how we translate them onto our products.”

“Himbon: The 39th Negros Trade Fair” is on 23 to 28 September at the SMX Convention Center. For information, follow the Negros Trade Fair on social @thenegrostradefair.