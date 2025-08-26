The great gathering

“Himbon” or gathering or act of coming together is this year’s theme for the 39th Negros Trade Fair (NTF) with a total of 139 participating vendors and partners. This historical edition finds a new home at the SMX Convention center in SM Aura. Mary Ann Colmenares, co-chair of the Negros Trade Fair begins: “This year, we wanted to bring everyone together to remind us of the stories and values that unite us–our shared identity, community and heritage.”
Christina Gaston, president of the Association of Negros Producers adds: “This is our biggest trade fair in our history.” The venue, which occupies close to 2,500 square meters, allows the platform to accommodate more vendors, event partners and visitors. “The Negros Trade Fair is a marketplace for all Negrenses. We also welcome vendors and businesses from the Negros Island Region. Our goal is to allow all our participating entrepreneurs to reach a larger audience or market during our trade fairs.”
Through the decades, the celebrated trade fair has gained an impressive gastronomical reputation showcasing the Negrense culture’s passion for food, outstanding signature cuisine and iconic delicacies. This year’s much anticipated six-day event spotlights fashion, design and artistry.
Christina elaborates, “In the past years, we have seen the revival of local fabrics where more investments are being poured into weaving communities. The Negrense fashion and design industry is anchored on an appreciation for what’s grown in the land. Everything from the fibers to the weaving and heritage stitches find their roots in agri or soil.” Rooted in Agri-Culture-Heritage, artisanal creations are fashioned into contemporary Filipino ready to wear from clothing, bags, shoes and accessories.
“Himbon: The 39th Negros Trade Fair” is a celebration of the Negrense spirit, style and unique brand of genteel living. “We always infuse Ilonggo flavor to the entire experience,” adds Gaston. The Negrenses are distinctly characterized by their endearing warmth, easy going attitude, accommodating and unconditional kindness. The annual affair has become a testament of their rich culture that has grown, evolved and transcended into their everyday lives to what they proudly are today.
Mary Ann ends, “We’ve always had the vision for strengthening our identity as a collective or a region. Everything we do across all categories from food to fashion, home and design, is always a reflection of our Negrense culture and how we translate them onto our products.”
“Himbon: The 39th Negros Trade Fair” is on 23 to 28 September at the SMX Convention Center. For information, follow the Negros Trade Fair on social @thenegrostradefair.