Thai and Pinoy excellence week

The Thailand Week event held under the theme “Discover Excellence: Trade with Thailand “concluded on a high note, marking the successful return of Thailand’s flagship trade exhibitions to the Philippines.

Organized by the Thai Trade Center in Manila, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, the four-day trade show held at Ayala Center Cebu attracted thousands of business representatives and visitors, underscoring the strengthening economic and trade ties between the Philippines and Thailand.