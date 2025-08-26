Thai and Pinoy excellence week

The Thailand Week event held under the theme “Discover Excellence: Trade with Thailand “concluded on a high note, marking the successful return of Thailand’s flagship trade exhibitions to the Philippines.
Organized by the Thai Trade Center in Manila, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, the four-day trade show held at Ayala Center Cebu attracted thousands of business representatives and visitors, underscoring the strengthening economic and trade ties between the Philippines and Thailand.
Sutinee Vathana, director of Thai Trade Center in Manila, expressed her satisfaction with the event’s outcome, stating that the enthusiasm and turnout from both the public and business sectors reaffirm the strong potential for deeper trade ties between Thailand and the Philippines.
The event featured 51 exhibitors from Thailand and Filipino importers/distributors of Thai products. The merchandise on display covered key consumer sectors, including food and beverages, fashion and lifestyle, household products, health and beauty and gems and jewelry.
The fair served as a trade and networking venue where Thai exporters and Filipino importers, distributors and buyers could discover quality products and explore sourcing opportunities. Business professionals were given the chance to take part in structured business matching sessions aimed at fostering trade partnerships and exploring new market opportunities.
These sessions helped establish a foundation for future collaborations between Thai exporters and Filipino importers, entrepreneurs and retailers.
Beyond trade-focused activities, the event also featured cultural performances by Thailand’s award-winning Kid Buak Sipp Troupe, live cooking demonstrations by Dusit Thani Mactan Resort’s Benjarong Team and Royal Krua Thai Team, product presentation and workshops to enhance consumer engagement and promote Thai soft power. Visitors enjoyed Thai food, beverages, wellness products and tourism opportunities, further supporting demand boosting for Thai exports.