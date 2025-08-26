Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story: A timeline

14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are taking their relationship to a new chapter.
The couple recently announced their engagement on social media, with Swift writing the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”
The accompanying photos showed Kelce down on one knee in an ethereal garden proposal. What had everyone in awe was the stunning 8-carat Old Mine Brilliant Cut ring made by Artifex Fine Jewelry’s Kindred Lubeck, estimated to cost around $550,000.
Let’s take a look back at how Taylor and Travis' relationship came to be.
Summer of 2023 — Travis Kelce shared on the New Heights podcast that he attended the Eras Tour leg at the Arrowhead Stadium. However, his attempt to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number failed.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis told his brother Jason. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
21 September 2023 — Travis was asked on the Pat McAfee show whether he’s really dating the musician to which he simply said, “I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court, and I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ So we’ll see what happens in the near future.”
24 September 2023 — Taylor Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game with Travis' mother, Donna Kelce. The couple went on a post-game dinner date.
27 September 2023 — On the New Heights podcast, Travis gave a special shoutout to the popstar for watching his game.
“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. That was pretty ballsy. I um....I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”
18 October 2023 — TMZ reports that Travis purchased a $6 million home where he and Taylor can have better privacy and security.
10 November 2023 — Travis flew to Argentina to visit Taylor while she's on the international leg of the Eras Tour. The next day, Taylor changed one of her lyrics to: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs..."
6 December 2023 — Swift was declared TIME's Person of the Year, where she opened up about dating Kelce in an interview.
She said, "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she confirmed. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
28 January 2024 — The Kansas City Chiefs wins the AFC Championship game. Taylor joined Travis on the field, where they shared a kiss.
14 February 2024 — Travis arrived in Australia to support Taylor for the Eras Tour.
14 May 2024 — Travis showed his support to Taylor anew by flying to Paris to watch her fourth and final show in the city.
23 June 2024 — Travis joined Taylor onstage for the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” transition.
2 February 2025 — Taylor showed up to the Grammys wearing a mini dress by Vivienne Westwood, accessorizing her look with a “T” body chain.
9 February 2025 — Taylor arrived at the Super Bowl to cheer on Travis.
13 August 2025 — Taylor finally makes her appearance on the New Heights podcast. She dished on her relationship with Travis while sharing a bit about finally buying back her masters.
26 August 2025 — The couple announce their engagement on social media after dating for two years.