Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story: A timeline

14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are taking their relationship to a new chapter.

The couple recently announced their engagement on social media, with Swift writing the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

The accompanying photos showed Kelce down on one knee in an ethereal garden proposal. What had everyone in awe was the stunning 8-carat Old Mine Brilliant Cut ring made by Artifex Fine Jewelry’s Kindred Lubeck, estimated to cost around $550,000.

Let’s take a look back at how Taylor and Travis' relationship came to be.

Summer of 2023 — Travis Kelce shared on the New Heights podcast that he attended the Eras Tour leg at the Arrowhead Stadium. However, his attempt to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number failed.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis told his brother Jason. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."