Tastes of Filipino heritage

For Buwan ng Wika or National Language Month, Filipino language is not the only one that rolls off the tongue.

Recently, heritage Filipino brand San Miguel also rolled out the celebrations for its Pale Pilsen’s 135th year by launching the limited-edition Balik Tanaw can, which conjures pieces of scenery from days of old through the creative vision of renowned Filipino visual artist Francis Nacion. The collectible piece captures how the brand has become part of the Filipino way of life, re-imagining traditional milieu with Pale Pilsen present and enriching social settings and personal milestones.

Famous for his stylized forms and distinct half-rendered visage, which shows both dark and bright sides, Nacion is recognized as one of the most celebrated local contemporary artists today. Since 2009, he has mounted multiple solo exhibits, both here and abroad, showcasing works that illustrate his love and pride for his country and its culture.

This affinity with depicting local imagery inspired by traditional values and cultural significance made Nacion’s creation of the Balik Tanaw can intuitive and intentional. The artist and his works resonate seamlessly with the brand, connecting with principles rooted in history and national pride.