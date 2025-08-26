Tastes of Filipino heritage

For Buwan ng Wika or National Language Month, Filipino language is not the only one that rolls off the tongue.
Recently, heritage Filipino brand San Miguel also rolled out the celebrations for its Pale Pilsen’s 135th year by launching the limited-edition Balik Tanaw can, which conjures pieces of scenery from days of old through the creative vision of renowned Filipino visual artist Francis Nacion. The collectible piece captures how the brand has become part of the Filipino way of life, re-imagining traditional milieu with Pale Pilsen present and enriching social settings and personal milestones.
Famous for his stylized forms and distinct half-rendered visage, which shows both dark and bright sides, Nacion is recognized as one of the most celebrated local contemporary artists today. Since 2009, he has mounted multiple solo exhibits, both here and abroad, showcasing works that illustrate his love and pride for his country and its culture.
This affinity with depicting local imagery inspired by traditional values and cultural significance made Nacion’s creation of the Balik Tanaw can intuitive and intentional. The artist and his works resonate seamlessly with the brand, connecting with principles rooted in history and national pride.
Art exhibit with a mental health benefit
SM Aura became a vibrant hub of creativity with “Art in Aura: Visions Made Visible,” a collaborative art showcase in partnership with Galerie Francesca Group and Sunshine Place.
Until 24 August, mallgoers explored a collection of works from both emerging and established Filipino artists. The showcase spanned paintings, sculptures, photography, multimedia pieces and art-inspired merchandise, alongside immersive, hands-on creative experiences.
As one of the highlights of SM Aura’s ongoing initiative to spotlight Filipino artistry, “Art in Aura” offered a platform where renowned and local talents can exhibit and sell their works, connect with new audiences and contribute to a thriving creative community.
Celebrating its 20th year, Galerie Francesca curates exhibitions that fuse traditional Filipino techniques with contemporary approaches, featuring talents across painting, sculpture, photography and multimedia installations. Its lineup for “Art in Aura” included nearly 35 artists such as Alberto Achorez, Bell Sison, Helena Alegre, Julie Gil, Luin Veluz and many more.
Meanwhile, Sunshine Place is a multi-service recreation center dedicated to wellness, creativity and connection. It offers engaging programs for all ages, with a special focus on seniors and caregivers. Its art classes include Intermediate & Advanced Art, Acrylic Painting for Kids and Beginners, Porcelain Painting and Decoupage, alongside dance, fitness, therapy and wellness programs. Proceeds from Sunshine Place’s art sales during the event will benefit the National Center for Mental Health.