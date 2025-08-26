Size matters

A black hole 225 times the mass of the Sun was formed by the merger of two black holes, according to scientists.

Up to a million Earths could fit in the Sun, so the black hole named GW231123 is theoretically 225 million times bigger than the Earth.

The LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA Collaboration, an international group that uses gravitational waves to detect black hole mergers, identified GW231123 and considers it the largest ever merger of two black holes, one 103 times the size of the Sun and the other 137 times, CBS News reports.

Previously, the largest known black hole that came from a merger was about 140 times the mass of the Sun, according to CBS News.

Meanwhile, the African Union (AU) is campaigning for the “upsizing” of the continent.

AU Commission Deputy Chairperson Selma Malika Haddadi told Reuters that Africa is the world’s second-largest continent by area, but it looks smaller compared to North America and Greenland in the Mercator map.

AU’s Correct the Map campaign calls for the international adoption of the 2018 “Equal Earth” projection as an alternative map for showing the true size of the African continent, Telegraph reported.

The 55-nation bloc said Africa is 14 times larger than Greenland

“You could fit the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, and much of Europe into Africa and still have land to spare,” the AU said of the Equal Earth map.