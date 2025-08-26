SC, other judiciary offices shift to WFH due to heavy rains

A work-from-home arrangement was implemented by the Supreme Court (SC) for its personnel on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, due to anticipated heavy rainfall from a low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon.

SC spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue L. Ting made the announcement on Monday at 8:40 PM.

A skeletal workforce was maintained on-site to ensure critical operations continued, while most employees worked remotely. This included the Docket Receiving Section, Judicial Records Office, Cash Collection and Disbursement Division, and the Fiscal Management and Budget Office.

Following the SC’s announcement, other courts also adopted work-from-home arrangements due to bad weather.

The Sandiganbayan and the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) likewise implemented WFH setups on Tuesday for their personnel, according to statements posted on X (formerly Twitter). At the Sandiganbayan, a skeletal workforce was retained at the Judicial Records Division and the Cashier Section. At the CTA, on-site personnel included the Executive Clerk of Court IV and Executive Clerks of Court III for the Office of the Clerks of Court, as well as the Chiefs of the Office of Legal and Technical Services and the Office of Administrative and Finance Services.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeals (CA) in Manila suspended work but made no mention of a WFH setup. However, a skeletal workforce was maintained at the CA’s One Stop Processing Center, Cash Division, and General Services Division.