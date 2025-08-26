Sarno facing two-year suspension

Vanessa Sarno’s promising weightlifting career could be in jeopardy as she faces a two-year ineligibility for failing to submit herself for drug testing.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) announced that the 21-year-old weightlifter could miss out on major competitions after failing to show up on three different occasions, according to the Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Last time the Bohol native competed was at the Paris Olympics, where she had a did-not-finish mark in the women’s 71-kilogram category.

“The ITA reports that weightlifter Vanessa Sarno has agreed to the consequences for her ADRV under Article 2.4 of the IWF Anti-Doping Rules (IWF ADR),” the ITA reported.

“Vanessa Sarno committed three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period. The athlete did not challenge the ADRV and agreed with the consequences proposed by the ITA. Accordingly, the case was resolved via an acceptance of consequences.”