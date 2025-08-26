Remulla: Marcos Jr. made ‘difficult but necessary’ decision to replace Torre

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has made the “difficult but necessary" decision to relieve Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas Torre III from his post, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Tuesday.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, Remulla emphasized that the move was made “in the national interest” to maintain a law-abiding, unified, and strategic security force.

“The President believes that his national security apparatus must always work within the framework of the law,” Remulla said.

Remulla added that Marcos Jr. was presented with the facts and determined “the best course of action is to uphold the role of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) as it was intended by law.”

“The president is very fond of General Torre. In his brief tenure as chief and even before that as CIDG, the president and General Torre have had a wonderful and productive relationship. However, there comes the crossroads in a president's decision-making that he has to make the tough but necessary decisions to push his agenda forward,” Remulla explained.

Remulla stressed that the President remains committed to ensuring unified direction and collaboration across his Cabinet, especially in agencies tasked with delivering security, peace, and order.

Despite the abrupt end to Torre's tenure, Malacañang expressed appreciation for his contributions.

“The president expresses his thanks and gratitude to police general Torre as his brief tenure brought new life and energy into the PNP,” Remulla said.

Torre, who assumed the top PNP post just months ago, is credited with initiating internal reforms and public safety campaigns.

Nartatez takes the helm

On Tuesday, Remulla announced that Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has assumed Torre’s post as Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the PNP.

Asked why Torre was relieved, Remulla replied: “Precisely because we are a country of laws and not of men that the institutions must be larger than the people who run it. And in this case, the president saw it necessary that the institution of the PNP and the Napolcom be upheld as according to the spirit of the law as it was created.”

Remulla said the Napolcom resolution “is part of the consideration of the President.”

According to Remulla, Nartatez has been tasked by the President to work closely with the DILG in crafting a new national citizen security strategy.

“The President has directed the incoming PNP chief, General Nartatez, together with the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government, to present within one month a comprehensive citizen security strategy focused on increasing police presence throughout the country,” Remulla said.