Quick-thinking resident, vigilant community foil theft in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — Thanks to the presence of mind of a resident and the vigilance of the community, a thief was immediately apprehended in Baguio City.

At around 7:00 PM on 25 August 2025, a resident of a boarding house in Purok 1, Barangay Lower Quirino Hill noticed a man stealing from one of the units. The resident quickly shouted for help, and the commotion alerted both the household and the neighborhood.

Barangay officials and tanods rushed to the scene, while police from Station 2 of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) also arrived and arrested the suspect.

The Barangay Local Government Unit (BLGU) of Lower Quirino acknowledged the vigilance and cooperation of residents in keeping their community safe. The BLGU also reminded the public to remain alert, look out for one another, and report any suspicious activities.