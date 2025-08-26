QCPD swiftly solves hit and run case

Authorities have arrested a man who was involved in a fatal road crash incident during a swift and responsive follow-up operation conducted by the District Traffic Enforcement Unit (DTEU).

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) acting director P/Col. Randy Glenn Silvio disclosed Tuesday that QCPD operatives arrested the suspect identified as alias “Symon,” a resident of Rodriguez, Rizal.

According to DTEU chief P/Lt. Col. Josef Geoffrey Lyndon Lim, the victim was crossing on foot along Belfast Avenue in front of Hanging Gardens, Barangay Pasong Putik, Quezon City, when he was hit by a 22-wheeler truck around 3:20 p.m. on 20 August.

Police said that the victim sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed by ambulance to Novaliches District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The suspect, on the other hand, fled towards Mindanao Avenue Extension.

DTEU operatives, aided by CCTV footage, were able to trace the vehicle and further verification with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) revealed that the truck was registered to a certain “Leopoldo.”

Authorities successfully arrested the suspect and recovered the Shacman Tractor Head Crane Truck used in the incident at 4 p.m. of 21 August 2025 at HandyLeo Trucking Company at Barangay Mayamot, Antipolo City.

Further verification through the Investigation Solution Automatic Verification (ISAV) system revealed that the accused had previous cases for Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority or the Agents of Such Person; violation of the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act; violation of the Quarantine Act of 2004 in March 2020; and Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Damage to Property in December 2021.

Last 22 August 2025, a case of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide was filed against the suspect before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.