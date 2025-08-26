QC residents blame retaining wall for waist-deep flooding

A creek running along the Riverside Extension in Quezon City is photographed on Tuesday, 26 August 2025. Residents are pointing to the retaining wall built along the creek as the cause of the worsening flooding in the area. They said the creek has become narrower and shallower since the wall’s construction, causing floodwaters to reach waist level. Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE

