PTTF netfest gets major boost

The Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. (PTTF) Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge 2025 gets a major boost, exposure-wise, as its matches will now be aired on the Pilipinas Live app.

Tournament organizers were able to reach an agreement with Cignal TV to live stream the tournament in what is considered as the first time that a local table tennis competition will be shown on a major broadcast platform.

The PTTF Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge 2025 will be held from August 28 to 31 at The Home Court, Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to reach out to more people and grow the sport in the country with the live stream of the tournament,” PTTF president Ting Ledesma said.

“This way, more people from different parts of the country and even abroad will be encouraged to take up the sport.”

Tournament organizers are already expecting an increase in the number of participants for this year’s edition. A total of 600 athletes joined last year’s competition that saw University of Santo Tomas capturing seven titles.

There will be eight events in the college division with the men’s team-division 1, women’s team-division 1, men’s team-division 2, women’s team-division 2, men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, and women’s doubles.

The high school division will feature the boys’ team, girls’ team, boys’ singles, girls’ singles, boys’ doubles, and girls’ doubles.