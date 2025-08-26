PropTech pushes real estate tech solutions

PropTech Philippines is seeking to equip Filipino innovators with a platform to develop technology solutions addressing real-world challenges in the real estate sector.

Founder Anthony Gerard Leuterio said Tuesday that six student teams have advanced to the finals of the Davao Hackestate: Hackathon 2025, organized by PropTech Philippines and Filipino Homes.

The final round will be held on 27 August at the Grand Regal Hotel in Davao City.

The finalists are The Huntrix of Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao; No Idea? of STI Gensan; Realtech and UM Trojans of the University of Mindanao; Neurobytes of AMA Computer College; and SJPCians of St. John Paul II College of Davao.

“We will help them realize their projects and even connect them with potential funders,” Leuterio said. “This is a sustainable activity — we want to help the country find the best software ideas and expose them globally.”

“We have access to funds and we want to use our connections and network as the country’s top real estate marketing company to support innovation,” he added.

Leuterio also noted that future hackathons will expand beyond real estate to tackle broader national challenges.

A judging panel of software developers and real estate practitioners will evaluate both technical execution and industry relevance.

Organizers said the initiative highlights the potential of property technology to transform the real estate industry while giving Filipino students opportunities to create solutions with global reach.