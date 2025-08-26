Police OIC Nartatez not expecting trouble

Newly appointed officer in charge of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., distanced himself from the controversy surrounding his assumption to office, vowing to ensure continuity and stability within the organization.

In an interview in Camp Crame on Tuesday, Nartatez emphasized his appointment followed standard operating procedure.

“The PNP is a dynamic organization. We are covered by orders and policies. As a law-abiding Filipino public servant, sometimes a soldier, I will simply follow the directives, especially when it involves a general,” he said.

Asked about the rumored tension in the PNP ranks, Nartatez was quick to dispel this. “I don’t see any conflict or trouble, as long as we follow orders,” he said.

Nartatez also committed to continue the PNP’s five-minute response time for distress calls from communities.

“The response to distress calls from our communities will continue. That is already part of our police operation. We enhanced it already. It is about patrolling and investigation—proactive and reactive,” he said.

Nartatez officially assumed his post following the unexpected relief of Gen. Nicolas Torre III. He was appointed under a memorandum dated 25 August signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

The directive relieved Torre from his post and recommended Nartatez to temporarily head the 230,000-strong police force.

Before his new assignment, Nartatez had been serving as commander of the Area Police Command in Western Mindanao, after Torre assigned him there from his former role as PNP deputy chief for administration.

That reassignment was challenged by the National Police Commission (Napolcom), which on 14 August issued a resolution directing Torre to rescind the move and reinstate Nartatez to his former post.

Ilocos assignment

The commission cited the PNP’s failure to secure a confirmation for third-level appointments as required by law. Torre, however, did not carry out the order, and Nartatez remained in Mindanao until this week.

Malacañang confirmed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to uphold Napolcom’s authority and designate Nartatez as officer in charge.

Born in Sta. Ilocos Sur on 19 March 1971, Nartatez is a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy “Tanglaw-Diwa” Class of 1992. He began his career with the PNP Special Action Force before moving to investigative and command assignments.

He notably served as Ilocos Norte police provincial director from 2016 to 2018, where the crime incidents dropped significantly and the infrastructure in Camp Valentin S. Juan was modernized in coordination with the provincial government.

In 2023, Nartatez assumed the leadership of the National Capital Region Police Office, where he became known for an aggressive “internal cleansing.” Hundreds of policemen were dismissed for misconduct and abuse, while he pushed officers to build the public trust through visibility in schools, churches, and barangays.

He later held influential posts at PNP headquarters, including as director of comptrollership, director for intelligence, and eventually deputy chief for administration—the second-highest post in the PNP.

Nartatez acknowledged the fluid nature of leadership within the force, noting that officers “come and go” depending on the trust and confidence of the appointing authority.

“As I said earlier, officers come and go. We always serve based on the trust and confidence of the appointing authority,” he said.

On Torre’s fate

Nartatez addressed the status of Torre, who has not yet reached the mandatory retirement age of 56.

“In the PNP, if you’re not yet at the mandatory retirement age, nobody can force an official to retire. That is right. As for his designation, we follow orders,” he said.

Should Torre remain in the service, Nartatez said he may be assigned to the Office of the Chief PNP or the Public Information Office.

Asked about Torre’s new designation, he said: “No designation. The rank is different from the designation.”

He admitted he had not yet spoken with Torre, but said their relationship has been professional and respectful.

“We’re okay. When he was the chief, I was the chief for administration. Then after two months, I became the commander of Western Mindanao. I just received a directive to travel—yesterday I was in Pagadian,” he said.

He said that Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla informed him on Monday about his designation as OIC of the PNP.

Nartatez is expected to prioritize discipline, community trust, and internal reforms as he leads the police force through this transition. His mandatory retirement of 56 is still two years away in March 2027.