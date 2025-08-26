PNP chief Nicolas Torre axed

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre has been relieved of duty effective immediately.

In a letter dated 25 August 2025, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin directed Torre to ensure the proper turnover of “all matters, documents, and information” related to his office to guarantee uninterrupted PNP service.

No reason was cited in the letter for Torre’s relief.

Meanwhile, no Palace briefing is scheduled today following the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s suspension of classes and government work due to anticipated inclement weather.

This is a developing story.