Pharaohs out to test Alas Pilipinas mettle

Egypt runs third in the order of battle for Alas Pilipinas in Pool A action of the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship the county is hosting next month.

After tackling Tunisia on opening day on 12 September at 6 p.m., Alas Pilipinas gets the luxury of a two-day rest before battling the Egyptians at 5:30 p.m. on 16 September at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Tunisia, Egypt and Algeria — bracketed with defending champion Italy in Pool F — are three representatives from the Africa Volleyball Confederation zone.

So, are the Egyptians formidable foes?

They are the reigning African champions — the continent’s sole representative in the Paris Olympics — who will be led by 6-foot-6 setter Abdallah Abdalsalam, 6-foot-3 outside hitter Mohamed Asran and 6-foot-8 middle blocker Abdelrahman Seoudy.

The trio led the Pharaohs in regaining the Africa crown — their ninth — to earn a ticket to the worlds.

Egypt has just got better after qualifying for and clinching bronze in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup.

Egypt opens its campaign against Iran on 14 September in the worlds with tickets available via the official website https://www.philippineswch2025.com/.

Opposite hitter Reda Haikal and outside hitter Ahmed Azab were also instruments in the Challenger for Egypt which eyes a breakthrough in the worlds organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

Egypt finished 19th in the 2022 worlds co-hosted by Poland and Slovenia and 12th in the Paris Olympics.

Egypt is coached by 61-year-old Italian Marco Bonitta, who boasts multiple international titles highlighted by a gold medal for Italy in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship in Germany.