Pen Medina returns to his first love

Well-esteemed and award-winning actor Pen Medina joins the (short) rank of film-TV personalities who have participated in art exhibits in the country over the years, Cesar Montano, Yul Servo, Ian Veneracion and Isabel Lopez foremost among them.

It is actually rare for Pinoy movie-TV idols to hold solo exhibits and Medina’s PAIKOT IKOT LANG: (Human Condition.ed) The Prelude is one of them. It opens on 30 August at 3 p.m. at Gateway Gallery on the fifth floor of Gateway Tower in Cubao, Quezon City. The exhibit runs until mid-September.

“Actor. Activist. Artist. After decades away from his first love, Pen Medina returns to painting — sharing a deeply personal body of work born from childhood sketches, vivid dreams, and a lifetime of questioning the human condition,” declares the art card Medina himself posted on Facebook just a few days ago.

The art card is introduced with the little note, “Gawa ni daughter ko...(This is made by my daughter).” Medina has five sons and only one daughter with wife Victoria “Chupsie” Chupongco-Medina whom Medina met in the late ‘70s as a fellow workshopper at Teatro Kabataan (TK) whose main mentors were Joonee Gamboa and the late Adul de Leon. Actors Angie Fiero and Mars Cavestany were among the TK mentors before Gamboa and De Leon were taken in by TK founder Leni Tinio-Alindada who was also Cabrini School administrator.