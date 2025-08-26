PAGASA warns of possible short-lived La Niña starting September

A short-lived La Niña may hit the country in September, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tuesday, 26 August.

In a statement, PAGASA said that while the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral is likely to persist in the country from August until October, "model forecasts suggest an increasing probability of short-lived La Niña conditions as early as the September-October-November season until the October-November-December season."

PAGASA explained that the ENSO-neutral is most likely to persist until the August-September-October season.

La Niña is characterized by unusually cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

"When conditions are favorable for the development of La Niña within the next six months and the probability is 55% or more, La Niña Watch is issued," PAGASA noted.

The weather bureau said La Niña is characterized by an above-average number of tropical cyclone occurrences toward the end of the year, and above-normal rainfall conditions in most parts of the country can trigger adverse impacts, including floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

PAGASA assured that it will continue to monitor the possibility of La Niña and its effect on the local climate.