Pag-IBIG rolls out Super Sale, offers up to 40% discounts on foreclosed homes

Pag-IBIG Fund has launched a nationwide sale of its acquired assets, offering discounts as high as 40 percent to make homeownership more affordable for Filipino workers.

The Pag-IBIG Acquired Assets Super Sale, which runs from 25 August to 14 December, covers more than 30,000 foreclosed properties nationwide. The initiative forms part of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, which seeks to integrate foreclosed units into the government’s affordable housing pipeline.

Pag-IBIG Super Sale, discounts at a glance

Under the promo, occupied properties are now sold at 40 percent off for cash buyers, 30 percent off for short-term installment purchases, and 20 percent off for Pag-IBIG housing loan payments. Meanwhile, unoccupied properties enjoy discounts of 35 percent, 25 percent, and 15 percent, respectively, depending on the mode of payment.

“I commend Pag-IBIG Fund for once again heeding the call to provide additional, practical options for Filipino workers to achieve homeownership at a lower cost,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, who chairs the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

“Through this Acquired Assets Super Sale initiative, Pag-IBIG Fund is able to offer more home options by integrating foreclosed properties into the Expanded 4PH housing pipeline, thereby expanding access to affordable, ready-for-occupancy homes. This effort reflects, once again, our commitment to the national housing agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. under the Bagong Pilipinas.”

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the program provides not only new buyers, but also current occupants of foreclosed units, a unique chance to secure ownership at lower prices.

“By offering larger discounts through our Pag-IBIG Acquired Assets Super Sale, we are giving more Filipino workers even more opportunities to finally own a home,” Acosta said.

“This is also the best time for current occupants of our foreclosed properties to settle with Pag-IBIG Fund and become legitimate homeowners. We will issue them invitations to purchase or lease the property they currently occupy, so that they can legalize their tenure and finally gain peace of mind in having a home to call their own. And, if they are unable to purchase the property even with the discount we offer, they may still opt to lease the property for up to three years.”

To improve transparency and reach more buyers, the Fund has also enhanced its Centralized Online Public Auction platform, which now allows members and non-members to browse listings, place bids, and complete purchases entirely online. New batches of properties will be posted weekly until the end of the sale period.

Pag-IBIG clarified that the Super Sale is open to all, but eligible members – including low-wage earners and overseas Filipino workers – may also apply for housing loans under the Expanded 4PH Program, which features a subsidized 3 percent interest rate for the first five years of the loan term.