Over 1,500 vintage munitions found in Antipolo

Unexploded World War II-era bombs were unearthed inside a subdivision in Antipolo City on Monday afternoon, police reported.

Personnel of the Provincial Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit Rizal, led by P/Lt. Rudy Saballero, responded to a call at Alta Vista, San Roque, Antipolo City, around 2:40 PM to recover vintage bombs.

According to authorities, workers excavating a portion of a mountain with a backhoe accidentally discovered the ordnance.

Upon inspection, the explosives were identified as 224 pieces of Japanese Type 89 knee mortar 50mm shells and 1,284 pieces of .30 caliber cartridges. The EOD team immediately carried out render-safe procedures.

The vintage bombs were transported to a makeshift storage area for proper disposition while awaiting their scheduled disposal.